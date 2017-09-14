A good day for WTI and Brent crude was not enough to help an overbought Canadian Dollar against the extremely oversold USD. The enthusiasm to sell the pair beneath the 1.22 level appears to have stalled a little, not unsurprising when you see how far the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Falls Despite Oil Price Boost; USD/CAD To Fade Say Scotiabank - September 14, 2017
- Global CAD Software Market Research Report 2017 - September 14, 2017
- USD/CAD attempts a move back towards 1.22 handle - September 14, 2017