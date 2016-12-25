During the sale, those in Canada will be able to take up to $300 CAD off the price of the slate. For example, the 128GB Surface Pro 4 powered by the Intel Core i5 and carrying 4GB of RAM, is priced at $999 CAD during the sale ($738 USD). That is reduced …
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadians get Boxing Day deals on the Surface Pro 4, HP Elite x3 and the Lumia 550 - December 25, 2016
- Open-Source Parametric CAD in Your Browser - December 24, 2016
- Cary Audio CAD 300 SEI 300B SET vacuum tube integrated amplifier Absolutely PERFECT 10/10, NO FINGERPRINTS - December 24, 2016