Bayer’s data shows Xarelto (rivaroxaban) significantly lowers the combined risk of stroke, cardiovascular death and heart attack in patients with chronic coronary or peripheral artery disease The highly anticipated COMPASS study, halted early due to highly …
- COMPASS study presented at ESC Congress 2017 – largest rivaroxaban study to date, enrolled 27,395 patients to investigate CAD and PAD - August 27, 2017
