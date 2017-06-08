Cormark Research empfiehlt Osisko Gold Royalties mit Ziel 22,50 CAD

Osisko Gold Royalties is a gold focused royalty company that has a 5% NSR on the Canadian Malartic mine and a 2.0-3.5% NSR on the Éléonore mine, both in Quebec, as well as a growing portfolio of smaller producing and exploration stage royalties.
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Call: ABN AMRO Say Buy The Canadian Dollar Against The USD - June 8, 2017
- Caravel Cad Fund Ltd – Form 8.3 – Sandstorm Gold Ltd. - June 8, 2017
- Global CAD Market to Grow over $11.21 Billion by 2023 - June 8, 2017