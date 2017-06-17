There were significant changes last week with the CAD gaining 5 points. The JPY lost 4 points and the CHF 3 points. The other currencies remained around the same level of last week with a maximum change in strength of just 1 point. 13 Weeks Currency Score …
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Forex Strength And Comparison For Week 25 / 2017 - June 17, 2017
- Sonos speakers offer you a rare $100 discount on multi-room audio - June 17, 2017
- Canadian Dollar Ends Week Strongest amid Interest Rate Hike Speculations - June 17, 2017