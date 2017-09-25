Forex – USD/CAD Edges Lower Amid Climbing Oil Prices

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar edged lower against its Canadian counterpart on Monday, as climbing oil prices lent support the commodity-related Canadian dollar, although fresh hopes for a U.S. rate hike this year limited the greenback’s losses.
