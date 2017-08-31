Forex – USD/CAD erases gains after U.S., Canadian data

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar erased gains against its Canadian counterpart on Thursday, pulling away from a nearly two-week high as mixed U.S. economic reports dampened demand for the greenback, while a strong Canadian economic growth report supported …
