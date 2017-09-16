Forex – USD/CAD Trims Losses, Holds Steady in Early Trade

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against its Canadian counterpart on Friday, although downbeat U.S. retail sales data and fresh concerns over geopolitical tensions continued to weigh. USD/CAD was down 0.16% at 1.2144 by 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT).
