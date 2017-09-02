Forex – USD/CAD tumbles to more than 2-year lows on weak U.S. data

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar tumbled to a more than two-year low against its Canadian counterpart on Friday, as the release of disappointing U.S. employment data weighed heavily on the greenback. USD/CAD was down 0.76% at 1.2390 by 09.30 a.m. ET (13:30 …
