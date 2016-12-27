FxWirePro: Dollar banks on FED and CAD weighs on crude – How does long USD/CAD ATM delta derivatives latch in leverage?

The USD continues to spikes to five-week highs against its Canadian counterpart today as well, CAD has been appearing to be weaker since the release of downbeat Canadian economic growth data and as expectations for the U.S. rate hikes next year continued …
