FxWirePro: USD/CAD regains upwards momentum but outlook still bearish

The USD/CAD pair rose on Thursday as lower oil prices and broader strength in the greenback pressured the Canadian dollar. Prices of oil dropped to six-week lows, under pressure from high global inventories and doubts about OPEC’s ability to implement …
