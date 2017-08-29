With oil prices continuing to drift lower and with Canadian inflation subdued USD/CAD made a major reversal in US trade today recovering above the 1.2550 level as longs pressed the pair higher. With ADP and US GDP on the docket tomorrow the greenback could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Almonty announces agreement to convert a CAD$4.0 million convertible debenture and outstanding interest into common shares - August 29, 2017
- Almonty Announces it Has Reached an Agreement to Convert a CAD$4.0 Million Convertible Debenture and Outstanding Interest into Common Shares - August 29, 2017
- Has USD/CAD Reversed? - August 29, 2017