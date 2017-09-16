India’s CAD widens to USD 14.3 billion as trade deficit is up

The country’s current account deficit in the April-June quarter of 2017-18 rose sharply to $14.3 billion (Rs 92,950 crore), or 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), primarily on account of a larger increase in merchandise imports compared to exports.
