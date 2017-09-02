Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Champion eater Joey Chestnut is set to defend his title as chicken wing champion at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The annual festival takes place each Labor Day weekend. The chicken wing-eating championship is set for Sunday …
