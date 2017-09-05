Dell announced the donation on Friday to the Rebulid Texas Fund, established by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. Dell grew up in Houston in a neighborhood that was hard hit by the hurricane and tropical storm. “This disaster is personal to everyone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Michael Dell pledges up to $36 million to rebuild Texas - September 5, 2017
- USD/CAD breaking lower ahead of BOC - September 5, 2017
- USD/CAD pushes lower below 1.24 on oil recovery and USD weakness - September 5, 2017