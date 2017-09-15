News Live: CAD widens to $14.3 b in Q1 on high trade deficit

There is a proposal to link Aadhaar with driving licences as well as vehicle registration to ensure that multiple licenses are not issued in case anyone seeks to do so, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
