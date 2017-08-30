The pound sterling to Canadian dollar exchange rate is quoted at 1.61771 as Wednesday’s (30 Aug) session gets underway. GBP/CAD slipped from its best levels on Tuesday Auguiust 29 as further concerns were raised about the progress of the UK’s Brexit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Oil Prices Prompt Canadian Dollar To Rally, GBP/CAD Rate Weighed By Growing Brexit Concerns - August 30, 2017
- Canadian Dollar To Face Mixed Outlook Ahead Of 2018 Say CAD Predictions - August 30, 2017
- USD/CAD neutral bearish near-term – Scotiabank - August 29, 2017