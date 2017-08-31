Royal Philips announced on Monday a partnership with HeartFlow, Inc. to promote the use of the HeartFlow FFRct Analysis with Philips’ advanced catheters for measuring the inside of a patient’s coronary arteries. The companies will initially focus their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Philips and HeartFlow partner to improve access to CAD tools - August 31, 2017
- Research details developments in the 3D CAD software market and accounting software industry forecast 2017-2022 - August 31, 2017
- USD/CAD Heading Higher - August 31, 2017