The Pound rallied against the Canadian Dollar today on news that Canada’s current account deficit increased whilst mortgage approvals in the UK for July surged. Imports exceeded exports, Statistics Canada reported, with the Canadian current account …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Pound Canadian Dollar (GBP CAD) Soars as the Canadian Current Account Deficit Widens - August 30, 2017
- USD/CAD edges higher above 1.26 handle as WTI drops below $46 - August 30, 2017
- Trade Idea: USD/CAD – Exit short entered at 1.2595 - August 30, 2017