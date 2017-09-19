The Brazilian dental CAD/CAM materials…p; systems market was valued at $30 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $65 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2023. CAD/CAM is used in digital dentistry to design and manufacture dental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Research focused on the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market forecast to 2023 - September 19, 2017
- USD/CAD near 1.2280 post-data - September 19, 2017
- USD/CAD: CAD Upswing Vulnerable To A Pause This Week; Fade Any USD/CAD Rallies – TD - September 19, 2017