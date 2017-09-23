• North Star’s Dylan Miller rushed for 111 yards and had a hand in four touchdowns as North Star won at home against Augusta, 48-0, in Class C 6-Man play. Miller rushed for two scores, returned a kickoff for a TD, and passed for a fourth touchdown …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- The Blitz: Saturday’s high school highlights - September 23, 2017
- Air Canada and AAR Conclude USD 500M CAD Agreement for Airframe Maintenance in Quebec, Canada - September 23, 2017
- Global and United States Dental CAD/CAM System Market Research Report 2017-2022 - September 23, 2017