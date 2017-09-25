Trade Idea: USD/CAD – Hold long entered at 1.2285

As the greenback found support at 1.2254 on Friday and has rebounded, retaining our bullishness for another bounce to 1.2350-55, above there would bring test of indicated resistance at 1.2391, break of this last week’s high would add credence to our view …
