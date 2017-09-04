As the greenback has recovered after falling to 1.2340 on Friday, suggesting minor consolidation would be seen and recovery to 1.2450-55 is likely, however, as last week’s breach of previous support at 1.2414 confirms recent decline has resumed in wave v …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Trade Idea: USD/CAD – Sell at 1.2500 - September 4, 2017
- USD/CAD struggling near multi-month lows, around 1.24 handle - September 4, 2017
- USD/CAD Is Facing Major Support Trend Line - September 4, 2017