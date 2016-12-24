The USD to CAD exchange rate continued to climb on Friday as demand for the Canadian Dollar remained weak on falling oil prices. USD/CAD extended its highs on Friday afternoon as Canada’s October growth results came in well below expectations. Next week …
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- US Dollar To Canadian Dollar (USD CAD) Exchange Rate Extends December 2016 Best On Falling Oil Prices - December 24, 2016
- USD/CAD Pattern Appears Incomplete Towards US Dollar Strength - December 23, 2016
- DWG FastView-CAD Viewer Apk Download [Free] - December 23, 2016