The Canadian dollar suffered a blow on foreign exchange markets this week, with the USD/CAD exchange rate bouncing almost 90 pips from its lows after a hotly anticipated inflation report in Canada disappointed Loonie bulls. Despite a flat USD Index, was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD CAD Exchange Rate Forecast: Westpac See “Limited Downside For The CAD” In October - September 23, 2017
- USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis – week of September 25,… - September 23, 2017
- Brazil Dental CAD/CAM Materials and Systems Market Size by Product, 2023 - September 22, 2017