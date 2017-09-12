USD/CAD: a bigger bearish impulse in the making

On the daily chart of the U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar (USD/CAD) currency pair, we can see a bigger bearish impulse in the making since the end of April of 2017. A strong impulsive sequence is in the making with the first two waves already completed.
