The USD/CAD pair built on overnight steady recovery move and might now be looking to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2200 handle. On Wednesday, the pair managed to recover early lost ground to 1.2130 level but failed to sustain at higher levels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Global CAD Software Market Research Report 2017 - September 14, 2017
- USD/CAD attempts a move back towards 1.22 handle - September 14, 2017
- USD/CAD: attempting the 1.22 handle but 1.2220 is a strong resistance ahead - September 13, 2017