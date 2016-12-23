USD/CAD: Canada’s Annual Inflation Slowed In November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD rose 0.33% against the CAD and closed at 1.3481. The Canadian Dollar lost ground against the USD, after Canada’s consumer prices rose 1.2% on a yearly basis in November, lower than market expectations for a gain of …
