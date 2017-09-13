The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses in the Wednesday session. Early in the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2150, down 0.40% on the day. On the release front, US inflation numbers improved in August, but fell short of the estimates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Edges Higher On Soft U.S. Inflation Reports - September 13, 2017
- USD/CAD Bounced Back - September 13, 2017
- How integrating CAD and ERP drives improvement - September 13, 2017