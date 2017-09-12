USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Edges Higher, US Jobs Report Next

The Canadian dollar continues to have a quiet week. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2148, up 0.31% on the day. On the release front, there are no Canadian releases on the schedule. Later in the day, the US releases JOLTS Jobs Openings, which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Do You Know How to Draw CAD Drawings on the Phone? - September 12, 2017
- USD/CAD Is The Downside Movement Completed? - September 12, 2017
- CAD: Power Ahead; Staying Long Vs USD, NZD – Nomura - September 12, 2017