USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher After BoC Delivers Surprise Rate Hike

The Canadian dollar appreciated on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. The move was not totally unexpected as the central bank had been hinting at a second rate hike this year, but the timing predicted by …
