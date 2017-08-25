The Canadian dollar will end the week higher against the dollary after disappointing durable goods data in the US and few details out of the central bank summit in Jackson hole offered little support for the currency that has been bogged down by political …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher After Jackson Hole Statements - August 25, 2017
- Noninvasive CAD Imaging: Solo PET Supreme in Small Trial - August 25, 2017
- Dynamics AX Project Manager – Mississauga, ON – CAD 100-150k - August 25, 2017