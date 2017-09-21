USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher As USD Loses Fed Boost

The Canadian dollar is higher against its US counterpart on Thursday. The USD surged on Wednesday after the Fed’s September policy meeting left hawkish estimates for the path of rate hikes in the US. The US lost some of the momentum when Canadian data …
