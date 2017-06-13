USD/CAD consolidates losses, headed toward lowest close since February

The USD/CAD pair lost more than 200 pips since Wilkins’s comments and is now headed toward the lowest daily close since February. It bottomed during the American session at 1.3210. Then it bounced to the upside, finding resistance at 1.3245. Near the end …
