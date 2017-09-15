USD/CAD extended its rebound from 1.2061 to as high as 1.2239. Further rise is still possible and the target would be at the bearish trend line on the daily chart. However, the bounce is likely consolidation of the downtrend from 1.2778. As long as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Friday, September 15 - September 15, 2017
- Global CAD Software Market 2017- Autodesk, TurboCAD, SketchUp, CADopia, Progesoft - September 15, 2017
- USD/CAD struggling below 1.22 handle, US data eyed for fresh impetus - September 15, 2017