USD/CAD drops more than 100 pips, hits fresh lows below 1.2500

The loonie consolidates gains across the board during the American session and versus the US dollar rose further. USD/CAD is trading at daily lows slightly below 1.2500. The pair tumbled today after the release of Canadian GDP data that surpassed expectations.
