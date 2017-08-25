The greenback continued losing ground against its Canadian counterpart, with the USD/CAD pair slipping to near 4-week lows and closer to the key 1.25 psychological mark. The pair prolonged its rejection slide from the 1.2600 handle and traded with a mild …
USD/CAD drops to near 4-week lows, inching closer to 1.25 handle
