USD/CAD Edges Slightly Higher in Early Trade

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher against its Canadian counterpart on Monday, as investors eyed the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting this week and as positive data from Canada did little to support the local currency.
