Dollar/CAD had a dramatic week, crashing on another hawkish hike from the BOC. Can it break under 1.20? Manufacturing sales stand out this week. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. The BOC did it again. The Bank of Canada …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 11-15 - September 10, 2017
- GBP CAD Exchange Rate Forecast: UK Inflation Results in Focus - September 10, 2017
- LEDAS to Offer a Software Platform for Building Cloud CAD Apps - September 9, 2017