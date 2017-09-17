Dollar/CAD consolidated its losses and defined a new, lower range. The upcoming week features inflation data among other figures. Here are the highlights and an updated technical analysis for USD/CAD. Data in Canada was positive, with a beat in housing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast Sep. 18-22 - September 17, 2017
- Alleged Huawei Mate 10 CAD Renders Surface With Dual Cameras - September 16, 2017
- Huawei Mate 10 CAD renders leak showing display ratio and fingerprint sensor location - September 16, 2017