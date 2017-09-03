The US dollar has been very choppy over the last several weeks, as we test the massive uptrend line I have marked on the chart. I believe this month will be crucial for this pair, and if there’s any hope of the US dollar recovering some of the losses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: September 2017 - September 3, 2017
- Joey Chestnut to defend chicken wing-eating title - September 2, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD tumbles to more than 2-year lows on weak U.S. data - September 2, 2017