USD/CAD Forecast – Tuesday, August 29

USDCAD extended its short term downtrend from 1.2778 to as low as 1.2444, facing the previous low support at 1.2413. A breakdown below this level could signal resumption of the downtrend from 1.3793 (May 5 high), then next target would be at 1.2300 …
