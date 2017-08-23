Yesterday’s signals were not technically triggered as the bullish price action occurred between the key levels, however, any long trade taken from the bounce there would be doing well. It could be worth taking more partial profit at about 1.2600.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD recovery from 3-week lows falters near 1.26 handle - August 23, 2017
- USD/CAD Forex Signal – Wednesday, August 23 - August 23, 2017
- USD/CAD: Retail Sales - August 23, 2017