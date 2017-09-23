It was a kind of a breakout week for the USDCAD pair, the signs of which were seen in the week earlier and it could also be a sign of things to come. The pair has bounced positively from the lows at around the 1.2060 region and that bounce has been strong …
USD/CAD Fundamental Analysis – week of September 25,… - September 23, 2017
