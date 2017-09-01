USD/CAD headed to lowest close since June 2015

USD/CAD is consolidating important daily and weekly losses. The pair bottomed today at 1.2338, the lowest in two years after NFP. Other economic reports from the US limited the decline and the greenback trimmed losses. At the moment, the pair is hovering …
