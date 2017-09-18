USD/CAD holds weaker below 1.22 handle

The USD/CAD pair traded with mild negative bias through early European session and eroded part of previous session’s modest up-move. The pair continued with its struggle to sustain above the 1.2200 handle and lacked any firm near-term directional bias.
