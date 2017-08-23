USD/CAD is trading in the red after the false breakout above the warning line (wl4) and could slip much lower on the short term. Has retested the median line (ml) of the minor descending pitchfork, but wasn’t enough to start another leg higher. Could come …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD In The Seller’s Territory - August 23, 2017
- The Cloud’s Silver Lining for CAD - August 23, 2017
- USD/CAD quiet ahead of Jackson Hole - August 23, 2017