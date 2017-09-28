The currency pair rallied aggressively in the afternoon and reached fresh new highs after the BOC Poloz’s speech. Price has managed to erase the Tuesday’s losses and to resume the upside momentum. USD/CAD has jumped above some important resistance …
USD/CAD Lifted By Poloz's Speech - September 28, 2017
