The Canadian dollar is appreciating slowly the last days before today’s Bank of Canada policy meeting as the speculations that they may raise interest rates are rising. The central bank increased its overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Might Extend Losses After BoC Rate Decision - September 6, 2017
- Shift in USD/CAD Behavior to Gather Pace on Hawkish BoC Rhetoric - September 6, 2017
- 5 Design Principles for Architectural CAD Drafting Services - September 6, 2017