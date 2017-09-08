USD/CAD is rising modestly on Friday still sharply lower for the week. The pair bottomed earlier today at 1.2060, the lowest level since May 2015 and, at the moment, it trades at 1.2130/35, up 20 pips for the day. CAD: Bad day, great week The loonie lost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Recalls this week: chest of drawers, slap bracelets - September 8, 2017
- USD/CAD rebounds modestly on Friday, drops 250 pips over the week - September 8, 2017
- USD/CAD and USD/CHF experiencing weakness - September 8, 2017